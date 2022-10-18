‘Emily in Paris’ Adds Paul Forman & Melia Kreiling as Season 3 Guest Stars

Emily in Paris is adding two more stars to its Season 3 roster as Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling join the show on Netflix.

The actors have been cast in guest-starring roles with Forman set to play Nicolas de Leon and Kreiling attached to the role of Sofia Sideris. Season 3 of the half-hour comedy will officially arrive Wednesday, December 21, just in time for a holiday binge with 10 all-new episodes which will feature Forman and Kreiling.

Forman’s Nicolas de Leon is a crown prince who is described as a dutiful executive of his family’s high-powered conglomerate, JVMA. Leading a seemingly charmed life, Nicolas de Leon is put under immense pressure despite his endless source of wealth, status, and access as he tries to prove himself as more than just a nepotism hire.

While Emily (Lily Collins) would kill to be in business with Nicolas, it’s an unexpected personal connection that draws them together. Meanwhile, Kreiling’s Sofia Sideris is described as a beautiful Greek artist who has come to Paris to show at Camille’s (Camille Razat) gallery. But Sofia’s time in the city takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself entangled in a passionate love affair.

Both Forman and Kreiling will join Collins, Razat, and fellow Season 3 stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. In Season 3, the story picks up one year after Emily moved from Chicago to Paris in order to pursue her dream job, and she’s facing a crucial crossroads in her life. Faced with two different paths, Emily will have to decide where her loyalties lie at work and in her romantic life. What path will she choose? Only time will tell.

As for the newest additions, Forman is best known for his work on shows like The Spanish Princess and Frank of Ireland. Meanwhile, Kreiling’s past credits include Guardians of the Galaxy, The Borgias, Tyrant, Salvation, and Filthy Rich among others. Emily in Paris is created and written for television by Darren Star who executive produces the series alongside Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Alison Brown. Meanwhile, Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Lily Collins, Jake Fuller, and Ryan McCormick serve as producers.

Stay tuned to see Forman and Kreiling’s appearances in Season 3 when Emily in Paris returns later this winter on Netflix.

Emily in Paris, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, December 21, Netflix