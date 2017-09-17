Emmy Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners

Stephen Colbert, a past Emmy winner and a nominee this year, hosts the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards live on CBS.

Television’s biggest night of the year is back as the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8/7c on CBS. Late Show host Stephen Colbert will host the festivities for his first time.

This year, some fresh faces and breakout series have made the Emmy races in a number of categories pretty interesting.

Besides top television talent being honored with awards, a number of big stars will also be presenting at the Emmy Awards, as you can see in the list below. Included presenters are some actors who won Creative Arts Emmys at a separate ceremony last week.

2017 EMMY AWARDS ANNOUNCED PRESENTERS

Riz Ahmed, Anthony Anderson, Iain Armitage, Alec Baldwin, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Alexis Bledel, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Carol Burnett, Dave Chappelle, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Edie Falco, Anna Faris, Mark Feuerstein, Jane Fonda, Jermaine Fowler, Chris Hardwick, Allison Janney, Rashida Jones, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Norman Lear, LL COOL J, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tatiana Maslany, Melissa McCarthy, Seth MacFarlane, Gerald McRaney, Debra Messing, Seth Meyers, Lea Michele, Shemar Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kaitlin Olson, Jim Parsons, Dolly Parton, Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Piven, Issa Rae, Craig Robinson, Gina Rodriguez, Anika Noni Rose, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emmy Rossum, Adam Scott, Lily Tomlin, Cicely Tyson, Gabrielle Union, Oprah Winfrey, BD Wong, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

An In Memoriam tribute will be performed by Christopher Jackson.

2017 PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS WINNERS

Follow along tonight as we update the Emmy Award winners live. Nominees are listed below, and as awards are given, we will indicate who won. Enjoy the show!

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta – WINNER

Zach Galifianakis – Baskets

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox – Better Things

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Jane Fonda – Grace And Frankie

Lily Tomlin – Grace And Frankie

Allison Janney – Mom

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us – WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins – Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Keri Russell – The Americans

Claire Foy – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

Robin Wright – House Of Cards

Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of – WINNER

John Turturro – The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff – The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies – WINNER

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon – Fargo

Jessica Lange – FEUD: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon – FEUD: Bette And Joan

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Ty Burrell – Modern Family

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live – WINNER

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale – Veep

Matt Walsh – Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live – WINNER

Kathryn Hahn – Transparent

Judith Light – Transparent

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

John Lithgow – The Crown – WINNER

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

Michael Kelly – House Of Cards

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies – WINNER

David Thewlis – Fargo

Alfred Molina – FEUD: Bette And Joan

Stanley Tucci – FEUD: Bette And Joan

Bill Camp – The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams – The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Regina King – American Crime

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies – WINNER

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Judy Davis – FEUD: Bette And Joan

Jackie Hoffman – FEUD: Bette And Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

black-ish

Master Of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep – WINNER

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

House Of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies – WINNER

Fargo

FEUD: Bette And Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero – WINNER

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta – WINNER

Jamie Babbit – Silicon Valley

Mike Judge – Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett – Veep

David Mandel – Veep

Dale Stern – Veep

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan – Better Call Saul

Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Reed Morano – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

Kate Dennis – The Handmaid’s Tale

Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland

The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan – Westworld

Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean-Marc Vallee – Big Little Lies – WINNER

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Ryan Murphy – Feud: Bette & Joan

Ron Howard – Genius

James Marsh – The Night Of

Steve Zaillian – The Night Of

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Stephen Glover – Atlanta

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe – Master of None – WINNER

Alec Berg – Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball – Veep

David Mandel – Veep

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields – The Americans

Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan – The Crown

Bruce Miller – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan – Westworld

Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or Movie

David E. Kelley – Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror: San Junipero – WINNER

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Ryan Murphy – Feud: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy – Feud: Bette and Joan

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian – The Night Of

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live – WINNER

Tracey Ullman’s Show