Emmy Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners
Television’s biggest night of the year is back as the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8/7c on CBS. Late Show host Stephen Colbert will host the festivities for his first time.
This year, some fresh faces and breakout series have made the Emmy races in a number of categories pretty interesting.
Besides top television talent being honored with awards, a number of big stars will also be presenting at the Emmy Awards, as you can see in the list below. Included presenters are some actors who won Creative Arts Emmys at a separate ceremony last week.
2017 EMMY AWARDS ANNOUNCED PRESENTERS
Riz Ahmed, Anthony Anderson, Iain Armitage, Alec Baldwin, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Alexis Bledel, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Carol Burnett, Dave Chappelle, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Edie Falco, Anna Faris, Mark Feuerstein, Jane Fonda, Jermaine Fowler, Chris Hardwick, Allison Janney, Rashida Jones, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Norman Lear, LL COOL J, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tatiana Maslany, Melissa McCarthy, Seth MacFarlane, Gerald McRaney, Debra Messing, Seth Meyers, Lea Michele, Shemar Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kaitlin Olson, Jim Parsons, Dolly Parton, Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Piven, Issa Rae, Craig Robinson, Gina Rodriguez, Anika Noni Rose, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emmy Rossum, Adam Scott, Lily Tomlin, Cicely Tyson, Gabrielle Union, Oprah Winfrey, BD Wong, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.
An In Memoriam tribute will be performed by Christopher Jackson.
2017 PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS WINNERS
Follow along tonight as we update the Emmy Award winners live. Nominees are listed below, and as awards are given, we will indicate who won. Enjoy the show!
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta – WINNER
Zach Galifianakis – Baskets
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox – Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Jane Fonda – Grace And Frankie
Lily Tomlin – Grace And Frankie
Allison Janney – Mom
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us – WINNER
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins – Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Keri Russell – The Americans
Claire Foy – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Robin Wright – House Of Cards
Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of – WINNER
John Turturro – The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff – The Wizard Of Lies
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies – WINNER
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon – Fargo
Jessica Lange – FEUD: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon – FEUD: Bette And Joan
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale – Veep
Matt Walsh – Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Kathryn Hahn – Transparent
Judith Light – Transparent
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
John Lithgow – The Crown – WINNER
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Michael Kelly – House Of Cards
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies – WINNER
David Thewlis – Fargo
Alfred Molina – FEUD: Bette And Joan
Stanley Tucci – FEUD: Bette And Joan
Bill Camp – The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams – The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Regina King – American Crime
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies – WINNER
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Judy Davis – FEUD: Bette And Joan
Jackie Hoffman – FEUD: Bette And Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard Of Lies
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
black-ish
Master Of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep – WINNER
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
House Of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies – WINNER
Fargo
FEUD: Bette And Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero – WINNER
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard Of Lies
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta – WINNER
Jamie Babbit – Silicon Valley
Mike Judge – Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett – Veep
David Mandel – Veep
Dale Stern – Veep
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Vince Gilligan – Better Call Saul
Stephen Daldry – The Crown
Reed Morano – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Kate Dennis – The Handmaid’s Tale
Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland
The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan – Westworld
Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean-Marc Vallee – Big Little Lies – WINNER
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Ryan Murphy – Feud: Bette & Joan
Ron Howard – Genius
James Marsh – The Night Of
Steve Zaillian – The Night Of
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Stephen Glover – Atlanta
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe – Master of None – WINNER
Alec Berg – Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball – Veep
David Mandel – Veep
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields – The Americans
Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan – The Crown
Bruce Miller – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan – Westworld
Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or Movie
David E. Kelley – Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror: San Junipero – WINNER
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Ryan Murphy – Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy – Feud: Bette and Joan
Richard Price and Steven Zaillian – The Night Of
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Writing in a Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing in a Variety Series
Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner – Drunk History
Andy Fisher – Jimmy Kimmel Live
Paul Pennolino – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Don Roy King – Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC) – WINNER
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 17, live at 8/7c on CBS.