‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Star Brings Her Funny to ‘The Mick’

Things really are sunny for Kaitlin Olson. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s scene-stealer shines in Fox’s new comedy The Mick as Mackenzie, aka “Mick,” a trashy hustler stuck raising her niece and nephews (Sofia Black D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca and Jack Stanton) when her rich sister goes on the run. Here, the star and executive producer talks about juggling two shows.

What do your husband, Rob McElhenney, and the other Sunny guys think about you cheating on them?

They are so sick of me! They’re like, “Please go do your goofy antics somewhere else.” [Laughs]

How do you think this role fits into your style of physical and slightly raunchy comedy?

It lines up perfectly. [The Mick’s co-creators] John and Dave Chernin wrote on Sunny for many years and had written this pilot for me, not really thinking that I’d ever be able to do it. Once Fox ordered the pilot, [FX president] John Landgraf, being the greatest man in the entire world, saw that it’s not really a competition and went to bat for me.

How would you compare Mickey to Sunny’s Sweet Dee?

Well, Sweet Dee is highly insecure, and that’s what’s so funny about her. She desperately wants the approval of the guys. Mickey is the opposite. She doesn’t care at all what anyone thinks about her. People are going to draw some similarities, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Sunny is the funniest show I’ve ever seen, and this has a similar aesthetic.

Even though Mickey is left to care for these kids, I’m guessing she’s not going to quickly develop a heart of gold.

There’s a little heart to Mickey. I really think that Sweet Dee would just get in the car and leave them to fend for themselves. [Laughs]

