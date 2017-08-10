Netflix Sets Return of 'The Crown' for December, Releases New Photos, Video
The Crown, Netflix's acclaimed drama about Queen Elizabeth II, will return for Season 2 on Friday, December 8, the streaming service announced Thursday.
Starring Claire Foy (Elizabeth) and Matt Smith (Phillip), the second season of the Golden Globe-winning series "bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s," according to a release.
Speaking to TV Insider following the show's Golden Globe victory, creator/writer Peter Morgan revealed there would be casting changes after Season 2. "We will then…reach the point where we have to start thinking about a new cast," Morgan said. "Our actors will reach the limit of what they can reasonably play."
The Crown is based on the award-winning play, The Audience.
Images from Season 2 of The Crown: