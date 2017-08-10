Netflix Sets Return of 'The Crown' for December, Releases New Photos, Video

(L to R) Prince Philip (Matt Smith), Elizabeth (Claire Foy)

The Crown, Netflix's acclaimed drama about Queen Elizabeth II, will return for Season 2 on Friday, December 8, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Starring Claire Foy (Elizabeth) and Matt Smith (Phillip), the second season of the Golden Globe-winning series "bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s," according to a release.

Making 'The Crown': Cast and Crew Talk About the Golden Globe-winning Netflix Series (VIDEO)

Speaking to TV Insider following the show's Golden Globe victory, creator/writer Peter Morgan revealed there would be casting changes after Season 2. "We will then…reach the point where we have to start thinking about a new cast," Morgan said. "Our actors will reach the limit of what they can reasonably play."


The Crown is based on the award-winning play, The Audience.

Images from Season 2 of The Crown:

The Crown - Claire Foy, Matt Smith

Elizabeth and Philip return from the world tour

The Crown - Matt Smith, Claire Foy

Matt Smith, Claire Foy

The Crown - Vanessa Kirby

Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) arrives at Tony's studio