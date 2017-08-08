'Stranger Things' Cast on Season 2's New Dynamic: Will Is the Most Important Character

The cast of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' poses for a portrait in the TV Insider Studios during Comic-Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017.

In Stranger Things' first season, friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) teamed up to find their missing chum Will (Noah Schnapp). Now, with Will safe back at home—though new friend Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has vanished—things will be a bit different for the group in the aftermath of what they previously faced.

We spoke with the Stranger Things cast in our TV Insider Studios during San Diego Comic-Con 2017—including new addition Sadie Sink, who plays tomboy Max—about working together on the Netflix hit.