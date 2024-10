Ron Batzdorff/NBC

It’s not a challenge getting Sterling K. Brown to say “Cheese!” The actor has plenty to smile about, thanks to a recent Emmy win for his portrayal of ADA Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson and a starring role in NBC’s new breakout hit This Is Us.



“This is a show that opens up your heart,” says Brown, who plays successful, straight-laced family man Randall Pearson. The series bounces between past and present as it follows the Pearson clan: Russell’s adoptive parents, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), and his twin siblings, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley). And while some of those relations are strained—the November 15 episode will shed light on the chilly rapport that exists between Randall and Kevin—off screen, the group has jelled. “It just feels so easy,” Brown says. “It’s like it was meant to be!”



This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC