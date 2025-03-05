The biggest night celebrating TV in 2025 is officially set as the 77th Emmy Awards set a date.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the annual ceremony honoring the best in television, from when and where it will air to what honors are in store for the forthcoming nominees. Scroll down for a closer look at what you can expect from the big night.

When and where will the 2025 Emmys air?

The 77th Emmy Awards will officially broadcast live on Sunday, September 14, airing coast-to-coast at 8/7c. The ceremony will be televised on CBS and is set to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

Where will the 2025 Emmys take place?

The event will unfold at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting the 2025 Emmys?

The host and producers for this year’s telecast will be unveiled at a later date, according to the Television Academy, so stay tuned for updates in the months ahead.

Which shows are eligible for 2025 Emmys nominations?

The eligibility period for the 2025 Emmys is June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025.

Who is nominated at the 2025 Emmys?

Nominations haven’t been shared yet, but keep an eye out for them on Tuesday, July 15, when they’re announced via live stream at 11:30am ET/8:30am PT on Emmys.com.

When are the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards?

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will precede the Emmy Awards ceremony as they take place on Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7.

Who puts on the 2025 Emmys?

The Television Academy is responsible for putting on the annual event. The Television Academy works to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape, cultivating a diverse, inclusive, and accessible professional community. Through various events and programs, the Television Academy works to foster and empower storytellers.

Stay tuned for much more on the highly-anticipated awards ceremony as we approach September, and let us know what you hope to see at the 2025 Emmys in the comments section, below.

77th Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 14, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+