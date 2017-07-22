Comic-Con 2017: 'Westworld' Panel Live Blog

PIctured: (L-R) Lisa Joy, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jimmi Simpson, Roberto Patino attend "Westworld" screnning and panel at The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles at Dolby Theatre on March 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Didn't make it to this year's San Diego Comic-Con—or brave the line for Westworld's Saturday afternoon Hall H panel? Let TV Insider be your front-row seat as HBO’s dark, dramatic hit about the the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin takes the stage.

Moderator Reggie Watts is joined by cast members Ben Barnes (Logan), Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Armistice), Ed Harris (the Man in Black), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), James Marsden as (Teddy), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore), Rodrigo Santoro (Hector), Angela Sarafyan (Clementine), Jimmi Simpson (William), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte Hale), Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Shannon Woodward (Elsie) and Jeffrey Wright (Bernard/Arnold).

4:33: How would the panelists alter their own personalities if they could? Simpson would be able to eat mushrooms. Lisa Joy would like surfing more. Quarterman would be more sporty (Simpson jokes he would be less.)

4:26: Watts jokes about the accuracy of the weaponry, the lovely user interface – calls it relaxing. Then he compliments the series as a show "that doesn't pander. Or expect people to keep up with it. It just is what it is.

4:24: We're underway with moderator Reggie Watts and a pretty epic blooper reel that includes, among other things, Wood being treated to the wrong end of the horse, Harris for getting his lines and Hopkins dancing across the set.

4:20pm PT: We're still trying to cram people into the hall.

