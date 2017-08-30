Watch: 'Transparent' Season 4 Teaser Focuses on Davina's Journey

"I can't believe this is my life," says Davina (Alexandra Billings) in a new season 4 teaser for Amazon's hit comedy Transparent as she faces a crossroads in her romantic life.

In the new season of the Emmy-winning series, this point for Davina serves as the perfect time to dive into the character's backstory and that includes seeing her much younger self and how she progressed along the way to the point in the series where she's been dumped.

Of course she'll find solace in her friends, including Maura (Jeffrey Tambor), who says to her in the teaser, "You look pretty good for being dumped."

The series, which has already earned multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and GLAAD awards since it premiered in 2014, is again nominated for several Emmy Awards, which will be given out on September 17. Tambor, Judith Light, Kathryn Hahn are all nominated for acting awards and the show is also nominated in costume design, cinematography and production design.

Check out the teaser:

Transparent, Season 4 Premiere, Sept. 22, Amazon Prime Video