'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33: All the Rumored Celebrity Contestants

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney+ Night"
Dancing With the Stars

It’s almost time to go back into the ballroom. This fall, ABC‘s Dancing With the Stars returns for Season 33, and already the rumor mill is starting to spin at full force about which celebrities will suit up in leotards to compete this year.

As of now, ABC has not confirmed the list of DWTS Season 33 contestants. In fact, the network has not even revealed the pro dancers who’ll be in the mix this time around (although we do know that judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all coming back). Still, if these rumors are even a little bit right, we can expect an entertaining season indeed.

Here’s a look at all of the stars who are rumored to join the dancing competition show this year.

David and Victoria Beckham in the doc 'Beckham'
Courtesy of Netflix

The Beckhams

This may have been just wishful thinking on Hough’s part, but he got spectators buzzing when he posted a video of David and Victoria Beckham practicing their dance moves and captioned it, “Are @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham getting ready for @dancingwiththestars ? How about a couples salsa night you two ??”

It’s not completely unheard of for a Spice Girls alum to join the show, of course, since Mel B. aka Scary Spice was on Season 5 and Melanie C. aka Sporty Spice competed on Season 30.

Parvati Shallow on Survivor
Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Parvati Shallow

After the Survivor alum proved her mettle at other competition series with The Traitors, it’d certainly make sense for her to be in the mix for DWTS next. She seems to agree, having mentioned her interest in the same and stirring up a ton of speculation that she might just be on the call sheet for Season 33.

Sutton Stracke on RHOBH reunion show
Bravo/YouTube

Sutton Stracke

This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was apparently at the center of a blind item that indicated a Bravo celeb who hated Magic Mike would join the show.

Markell Washington at the 2024 People's Choice Awards
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Markell Washington

This TikTok star has been campaigning for a spot on the show by showing off his moves on the social media network. 

Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Gerry Turner

The inaugural Golden Bachelor would be a perfect Bachelor Nation addition to the sister reality series and expressed his interest in it to the New York Post.

DeVonta Smith #6 and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles react following a touchdown by Smith against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jason Kelce

Now that he’s officially retired from the NFL, Jason Kelce is probably considering his other options, and apparently DWTS pro Jenna Johnson wants him to be her partner.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes

It might seem like a bit of a stretch for the Good Morning America alums to join another ABC show after they were fired for having an affair with each other, but they’re even more recognizable and well-known so who knows? They were reportedly turned down for it last season, but some rumors still indicate they might get the job this time.

Joey Graziadei from 'The Bachelor'
Disney/Gizelle Hernandez

Joey Graziadei

Another Bachelor Nation alum whose name is being bandied about is this Season 28 star, who some perceive as fueling those rumors himself with talk of a payday on the way.

Caitlin Clark Iowa Women's Basketball
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark

Since she will not be spending her summer training for the Paris Olympics, there are some rumors that she might be joining DWTS.

