Abbott Elementary is gearing up for a new school year at ABC, and as we await the Emmy-winning comedy’s return to television, we’re taking a look at everything we know so far about Season 4.

From the cast to the premiere date, we’re breaking down all of the key details fans will want to know before tuning back into Abbott Elementary this fall. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the show’s Season 4 premiere.

When Does Abbott Elementary Season 4 Premiere?

Season 4 of Abbott Elementary will officially kick off on Wednesday, October 9. The show will air in the 9:30/8:30 timeslot for its half-hour return on ABC this fall.

Who Is in Abbott Elementary‘s Season 4 Cast?

Quinta Brunson will return as fan-favorite teacher Janine Teagues alongside the rest of Abbott‘s onscreen faculty, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson. While we await official confirmation about potential guest stars, we’re hopeful some old favorites will be among the Season 4 ensemble, together with fresh faces.

How Many Episodes Will Abbott Elementary Season 4 Be?

According to the show’s creative team during their appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Season 4 will feature 22 new episodes.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Has a Special Crossover

Also during the show’s SDCC panel appearance, Brunson teased a big crossover is on the way over on Abbott Elementary. “We will be doing an interesting crossover this season,” she began, telling audience members at the event on July 27, 2024. “I’m not gonna tell you with who or with what or where or when or how. But just know, it’s very exciting and I think it will change television as we know it.”

Where Will Abbott Elementary Season 4 Pick Up?

While no confirmation on storylines has been revealed at this time, fans will recall the cliffhanger ending as Janine and Gregory finally shared their second real kiss after her end-of-school-year party. As the door closed, it’s insinuated that Season 4 will make way for real relationship storylines between the will-they-won’t-they pair.

Regarding their future, Williams told TV Insider following Season 3’s finale, “They’re both very professional people who enjoy doing their jobs in a professional way. Incorporating feelings has made that difficult, but now these feelings are out in the open. I really want to see how they navigate, how much of their personal life comes into the workspace and vice versa, and how much of the workspace comes into their personal life.” How that will potentially be explored remains to be seen, but stay tuned as we await additional details on Season 4’s upcoming storylines.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8:30/7:30c, ABC