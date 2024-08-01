‘Doctor Odyssey’ on ABC: First Teaser, Cast & More Details

Get ready to head for the high seas when ABC returns with its fall 2024 lineup because new to the network’s Thursday night procedural lineup is Doctor Odyssey, an intriguing new medical drama that takes place onboard a fancy cruise ship with some “big deck energy.”

Details about the new Ryan Murphy show are starting to trickle in, so here’s a look at everything we know so far.

When does Doctor Odyssey premiere?

The medical drama will make its series debut on Thursday, September 26 at 9/8c, following 9-1-1 Season 8‘s premiere and leading into Grey’s Anatomy Season 21‘s premiere.

Who stars in Doctor Odyssey?

The cast is led by Joshua Jackson as Max, a charming new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship whose team navigates various medical crises on the high seas — and has fun when the emergencies aren’t happening. Don Johnson and Philippa Soo also star in the series.

What is Doctor Odyssey about?

ABC’s official logline for the show is as follows: “Max is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.” In other words, it’s essentially Royal Pains meets The Love Boat.

Is there a Doctor Odyssey trailer?

ABC has released a teaser for Doctor Odyssey on social media (embedded below).

In it, Don Johnson’s character tells a tuxedo-clad Max, “This ship is heaven” but warns, “Doctor, it’s your job to keep everybody alive.” We then get a taste of the drama ahead as a soaked Max tries to rescue someone with paddles on a lifeboat.