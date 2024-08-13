Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Joan Vassos is in her golden era! The 61-year-old is searching for love again after loss on The Golden Bachelorette, and ABC has revealed the 24 suitors who will be vying for her heart during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor spinoff.

The age of Joan’s men range from 57 to 69. They’re from all across the country, including New York, Iowa, California, Illinois. Given how Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage ended because of distance, could Joan end up falling in love with someone closer to her home state of Maryland?

Bachelor Nation fans will recognize one contestant in particular: Mark, a.k.a. Kelsey Anderson’s dad! Fans rallied to get Mark on The Golden Bachelorette after he melted our hearts when he appeared on The Bachelor. The military vet is hoping to find love again after his wife died in 2018 due to complications from cancer.

Scroll down to meet all of Joan’s men ahead of The Golden Bachelorette premiere.

The Golden Bachelorette, Series Premiere, September 18, 8/7c, ABC