‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark on What Buck Wants for His New Home
Once again, Buck (Oliver Stark) needs a new place to live on 9-1-1. But what exactly is it he wants from those new digs?
“Nice, natural light, nice place to cook breakfast. I think more than anything, just something that feels like his,” Oliver Stark told TV Insider recently. “The loft that he was in for a long time was great, and obviously, he let that go. And I think he probably liked living at Eddie’s [Ryan Guzman], but it wasn’t his, right? He was there for a reason: to help out his friend. And I think it’s time for him to step into that next version of himself reflected in the space that he lives in.”
It was in Season 2 that Buck found the loft in which he lived until Season 8 after he moved out of his ex-girlfriend Abby’s (Connie Britton) home. But then when his best friend Eddie needed someone to sublet his house in Season 8 so he could move to Texas to live near his son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh) — who moved in with his grandparents after catching his father with the doppelgänger of his late mother — Buck stepped up and moved in.
But in the Season 8 finale, after Chimney (Kenneth Choi) decided no one was leaving, Eddie moved back to Los Angeles, leaving Buck in need of a new place. He has started to look for one. We’re going to assume he’ll have found one by the time the new season begins
Buck’s not the only one looking for a new home heading into Season 9, by the way. Athena (Angela Bassett) is as well, after deciding to put the house she and Bobby (Peter Krause), who tragically died in Season 8 Episode 15, up for sale.
What do you think Buck’s new home should look like in Season 9? Let us know in the comments section below.
9-1-1, Season 9, Fall 2025, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC
