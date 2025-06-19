Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Once again, Buck (Oliver Stark) needs a new place to live on 9-1-1. But what exactly is it he wants from those new digs?

“Nice, natural light, nice place to cook breakfast. I think more than anything, just something that feels like his,” Oliver Stark told TV Insider recently. “The loft that he was in for a long time was great, and obviously, he let that go. And I think he probably liked living at Eddie’s [Ryan Guzman], but it wasn’t his, right? He was there for a reason: to help out his friend. And I think it’s time for him to step into that next version of himself reflected in the space that he lives in.”