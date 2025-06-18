‘Bridgerton’: Jonathan Bailey Gets Candid About His Future on the Show

Don’t Fall Behind, Dear Reader For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Bridgerton Newsletter:

Anthony Bridgerton’s season of the hit Netflix series may already be over, but Jonathan Bailey isn’t going anywhere. The actor is in the two Bridgerton seasons following his — that includes the fourth, which has yet to be released — and it sounds like fans could expect to continue to see him as long as the series runs.

“I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature,” Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter while discussing his new film, Jurassic World Rebirth. He also pointed out, “I know how much I love long-running series. I know how important familiarity of character and story and consistency is in these long-running series.”

He didn’t, however, rule out not appearing in a season whether due to scheduling or the plot, but added, “I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together.'”

Bridgerton takes place in the Regency era in England and follows the titular family, consisting of eight close-knit siblings attempting to find love. Season 1 told the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Season 2 was Bailey’s Lord Anthony Bridgerton falling for Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Season 3 tracked Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) story. And Season 4 puts Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) in the lead role, as he falls for Sophie (Yerin Ha). Dynevor appeared in Season 2 but not in Season 3.

Bridgerton has already been renewed for its fifth and sixth seasons, though the leads of those have yet to be announced (and won’t before the previous season has ended). We already know that Bailey is in Season 4, and it should be fun to see what kind of advice Anthony offers Benedict. He told THR he filmed a wedding, noting that’s not spoiling anything since, “People know that people get married in Bridgerton.” We’ll have to wait to see if he’s in Seasons 5 and 6.

Bridgerton, Season 4, 2026, Netflix