Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

Theoretically, the best-case scenario would be for Angie to get a slap on the wrist from the DA, which is highly possible considering Angie’s own traumatic experiences with Lenny and her desire to protect Crystal from harm. Even then, though, it’s unclear what her decision might mean for her career — surely Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) will have to remove her recommendation for the GBI — or her relationship with Will.

Angie and Will were at such a solid point in their relationship, finally. Finally! And now? How can they ever recover? And would they even want to?

About this open ending, executive producer Liz Heldens told TV Insider, “It’s kind of nice to sort of throw all the pieces in the air and figure out where they’re gonna land. And so I think it’ll be a nice challenging shake-up for us.”

Meanwhile, EP Daniel T. Thomsen added, “I think one of the things that people love about the show is how real it feels in terms of what these characters are going through, and I think that this kind of just seismic change that you have to find a way to roll with is kind of a part of life for people. And so yeah, we’re excited to kind of figure out what it looks like for her as well as he is forced to contemplate a chapter of his life without Angie.”