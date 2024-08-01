‘American Idol’: Carrie Underwood Confirmed as Katy Perry’s Replacement – Fans React

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

It’s official: Carrie Underwood is replacing Katy Perry as the new judge on American Idol for Season 23 alongside returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

After the news was confirmed on Good Morning America on Thursday, August 1, American Idol released a video highlighting Underwood’s history with the long-running reality competition series. Underwood won the show’s fourth season almost 20 years ago and has also served as a mentor to the contestants on Seasons 16 and 20.

“I remember being at home in our little house in Checotah and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis,” Underwood recalls in the video. “My mom said, ‘If you wanna go, I’ll drive you.'”

She continues, “I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people all watching the show. I’m proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since then.”

“This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group.

Erwich added, “This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.”

Idol showrunner and executive producer Megan Wolflick stated, “Carrie Underwood is the first American Idol alum ever to join the judging panel. Her global superstar status as the most successful Idol winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show. She embodies the true spirit of Idol as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story.”

“Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of ‘Idol,’ and I’m thrilled for her to be reunited with our Idol Family,” Wolflick added.

Ever since the reports of Underwood’s casting started circulating, fans have been super excited to see the Idol alum returning to her roots.

“Wow, this is a surprise! @carrieunderwood would be an amazing addition to the #AmericanIdol judges’ panel!” wrote one viewer on X. “Her country roots and experience as a winner of the show would bring a fresh perspective. Not sure I’m ready to say goodbye to @katyperry ‘s sass and humor, but Carrie would be a great fit!”

Another added, “100% a perfect choice. She’s been down the road. She understands exactly what they’re going through. I think it’s fantastic.”

“Raise your hand if you’re watching @AmericanIdol this season for @carrieunderwood ??” said another.

“I’m so excited for this!!!!!!!” wrote one commenter.

Another wrote, “Carrie Underwood coming home to Idol as a judge just makes sense!!”

Auditions for the next season will officially kick off on Monday, August 12, with the return of “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Those auditioning will have the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an Idol producer for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions.

Are you excited to see Underwood as a judge on Idol? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.