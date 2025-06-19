Former Counting On star Jed Duggar and his wife, Katey, recently appeared in his sister Jinger Duggar‘s podcast with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo — and during their sit-down, the couple discussed whether they want more kids after breaking a “crazy” family record.

On the June 18 episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, Jed and Katey, both 26, opened up about their lives after welcoming twin girls, Elsie and Emma, in January. The couple also shares a daughter, Nora, 2, and a son, Truett, 3, after marrying in April 2021.

If you do the math, that means the former TLC personality and his wife had four children ages 2 and under for a brief period of time.

“We’ve known each other five years,” Katey shared. “So when we look at it like that, we’re like, ‘Wow, this has been crazy.’”

“That’s insane,” Jinger agreed.

Later in the episode, Jeremy asked the question likely on many fans’ minds: “So you guys are four in four years — are you going to keep going?”

“We’re just praying about that,” Jed answered, as Katey joked they were taking a “sabbatical” from growing their family for the time being.

“We would love to just enjoy the kids we have right now for a good minute,” she explained. “It’s an insanely busy season, the little years, especially because we have two infants right now. It’s just all hands on deck at all times 24/7.”

Ultimately, Jed said he and Katey “both have a number in mind,” revealing, “We’d love to have five or six kids.”

Fun fact: Having four kids ages 2 and under actually puts Jed and Katey ahead of the pace of his parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. Their eldest son, the disgraced Josh Duggar, was 3 by the time their fourth child, Jill Duggar, was born in May 1991. (Twins John David and Jana were born between them in January 1990.)

Thankfully, Katey and Jed have no intention of outpacing the 19 Kids and Counting couple in the long run.