HGTV ‘Bargain Block’ Host Keith Bynum Breaks Shocking News About Show

Keith Bynum just shared some devastating news for fans of his HGTV series, Bargain Block.

After the show aired its most recent episodes in the fall of 2024, Bynum revealed the show’s fate while answering fan questions via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 19. “We do have a few more episodes coming out in August, actually starting on Evan’s birthday,” he told his followers. “But they are the remainder of Season 4 ’cause they did not renew the show for Season 5.”

Calling the situation “a long story,” he explained, “They originally greenlit it, and I guess that was back in December. Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it.”

As a result of the cancellation, Bynum says he and his team were thrown into “a bit of a crazy financial tailspin” and that they have been trying to “figure it out” over the past few months. “We’re doing client work and [have] got some other stuff going on,” he added. “Oh, man. It’s been wild.”

HGTV has not confirmed the cancellation of Bargain Block. Bynum’s costars, Evan Thomas and Shea Hicks Whitfield, have also not publicly commented on the cancellation news.

Bargain Block, which premiered in 2021, partners Bynum and Thomas as they transform Detroit’s run-down properties into stylish homes. The show’s spinoff series, Bargain Block: New Orleans, debuted back in October 2024.

Bynum previously opened up about the show’s future in an exclusive interview with TV Insider earlier this year. “We just wrapped out – well, technically we’re still finishing one of the houses – but we’ll have more episodes airing in the fall back in Detroit,” he said of the show’s upcoming episodes.

He continued, “We just finished another five [houses] in Detroit. Well, we’re actively finishing the fifth one. So we’re back in Detroit trying to just kind of make sure that we’ve got our footing there still. It’s kind of a balancing act, but it’s fun.”

Bynum noted that despite the show’s “grueling schedule,” he and Thomas enjoyed the job. “Last year was 42 weeks,” he said, referring to how long it takes to film a season. “You look up and you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, the whole year is done.'”

