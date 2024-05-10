‘Celebrity Jeopardy,’ ‘DWTS,’ ‘American Idol’ & More Unscripted Series Renewed at ABC

Fans of ABC‘s unscripted lineup will be pleased to see many of their favorites have been renewed for another run during the 2024-2025 television season.

The network unveiled that the competition series American Idol will make its Season 8 return following its latest run. As previously reported, Katy Perry will not return as a judge for the show’s 23rd overall season following its original run on Fox. Also back for more rose-peddling drama is The Bachelor which has been picked up for Season 29.

And get your game face on with new seasons of Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Ken Jennings will continue to helm the third season of Jeopardy!‘s celebrity iteration, but it’s unclear at this time who is set to host Wheel‘s 5th season as Pat Sajak exits the flagship game show this June with Ryan Seacrest set to step up.

In addition to the star-studded game shows, ABC is also gearing up to make a ballroom return with Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, which will see an all-new set of celebrities pair up with pro dancers as they compete for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

If dancing and games aren’t your thing, then rest assured, there are business deals to be made as Shark Tank also receives a renewal at the network. The Sharks will be back with Season 16 during the 2024-2025 season.

And keeping things relevant with the always topical and timely What Would You Do? which has been renewed for Season 17. Further details on these renewals will be made in due time, but did your favorite unscripted programming get the green light? Let us know what you’re looking forward to most in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more on these titles and ABC’s TV slate.