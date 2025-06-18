Anne Burrell worked with a number of different costars during her 14-year tenure as a mentor on Worst Cooks in America. While she was a staple on the show as the red team mentor from Seasons 1 to 27, the blue team mentor changed from season to season. Now, many of the other chefs who starred alongside Burrell on the cooking show are mourning her death.

“Some of the most fun and best memories are with you,” Beau MacMillan wrote on Instagram. “From the days before worst cooks ,,, to all the years after ,,, how honored I was to be your friend ! God speed Anne.”

Robert Irvine said he was “stunned and deeply saddened” by Burrell’s passing. “Anne wasn’t just a fiery chef,” he added. “She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered. From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I’d risk bleaching my hair; she’d risk losing hers. An epic wager that epitomized her unbeatable spirit. It was a wager I ultimately lost, but I couldn’t imagine losing to a more fierce competitor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irvine (@chefirvine)

Tyler Florence recalled that “no one was funnier” than Burrell, whom he worked with for seven seasons on the show. He also remembered how close she was with his entire family. “She lit up the room,” he wrote. “A very special person who shared her love of cooking with a generation. I was lucky to have a front row seat to watch her gift. She was an incredible Chef and I learned a lot from her as we all do with one another.”

Carla Hall said, “I absolutely loved working with Anne on Worst Cooks in America. She was a fierce chef and instructor—rocking her custom skirts, mismatched socks, and that unforgettable big smile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michael symon (@chefsymon)

Meanwhile, Michael Symon acknowledged that Burrell has “gone way too soon” and reflected on her “competitive” nature. “Your love for teaching & zaniness was unmatched,” he said. “much love to your family .. hope you are in a happy place where socks don’t match, highlighters are plentiful & Rangers hockey is on 24/7.”

Jeff Mauro added, “Anne was a special soul and a force of nature. We made a lot of wild television together, and our long friendship was filled with even wilder stories. Too many to count and almost too special to share here.” Darnell Ferguson remembered how Burrell made him feel at-ease on set when he was new to hosting, and wrote, “I’m so thankful for the time I had with her I cherished every moment and lesson she taught me. Rest in peace chef.”

Burrell died at just 55 years old on Tuesday, June 17. She was at home in Brooklyn, New York, at the time of her death. ““Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Many other celebrities also took to social media to mourn the passing of Burrell. Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams, who was a Worst Cooks in America contestant, wrote, “I just heard about the passing of @chefanneburrell. I learned so much from you on Worst Cooks. I know you’ll be cooking up a storm in heaven. RIP.” Carson Kressley, who also competed on the show, added, “She was an amazing chef and teacher. She loved people and her cooking was a way of showing that.”

Gigi Hadid also appeared on the Food Network alongside Burrell and wrote, “As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby [Flay]. Hang. Eat. I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in Peace Legend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Lee (@sandraleeonline)

Sandra Lee wrote, “My heart is broken that you’re no longer here but I’m so grateful that we had such wonderful moments together. With all the truffles and caviar the universe can hold-all my love.”