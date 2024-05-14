Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Where are you, Bachelor in Paradise? ABC unveiled its 2024-2025 primetime schedule, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is noticeably not on the fall schedule. The ABC reality series has become a late summer, early fall staple since its debut in 2014.

ABC has not revealed whether or not Bachelor in Paradise has been renewed or canceled. Season 9 premiered in September 2023 and ended in December.

However, the network has renewed The Bachelor for Season 29, but it won’t air until 2025. The Golden Bachelorette, a spinoff of The Golden Bachelor, will air Wednesdays this fall on ABC. The Bachelorette Season 21 with Jenn Tran premieres on July 8.

If Bachelor in Paradise does return, there’s one Bachelor Nation fave you likely won’t be seeing in Mexico: Maria Georgas. During her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, The Bachelor Season 28 breakout revealed she wouldn’t be joining BiP. She also admitted that she backed out of being the lead of The Bachelorette Season 21.

Despite the drama that often goes down in Mexico every season of Bachelor in Paradise, the series has given many Bachelor Nation alums the chance to find love again. Notable couples who married after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise include Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert.

Given the success of The Golden Bachelor, could we see a Golden Bachelor in Paradise in the future? “We’d love to do that eventually,” The Bachelor executive producer Jason Ehrlich told Variety. “I mean, how fun would it be to see single men and women in their 60s and 70s on the beach or in the Bachelor pad or somewhere, hanging out and falling in love? We’d love to do that and hope we get the opportunity.”

Do you want Bachelor in Paradise to return for Season 10? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.