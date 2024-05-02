‘The Conners’ Poised for Season 7 Renewal at ABC

The Conners fans can breathe a sigh of relief it seems as the ABC comedy looks set for a Season 7 renewal at the network.

According to Deadline, the Roseanne spinoff is poised for a final season pickup that will be an abbreviated run, allowing for the wrap-up of ongoing storylines from the current sixth season. Fresh off of its 100th episode, The Conners renewal is in the stages of being finalized with a six-episode season on the table.

Current original stars of Roseanne, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson are expected to return for the season, reprising their roles as Dan, Jackie, Darlene, and Becky.

Uncertainty around the show’s future was hinted at last spring as it was teased Season 6 might be the series’ last. Thankfully, it sounds like that isn’t the case, but only time will tell for certain.

The Conners debuted in 2018, spinning off from the initial Roseanne revival which was canceled after comments made by former star Roseanne Barr. Since its debut, The Conners has continued to make viewers laugh as the show tackles new storylines for the titular Lanford-based family.

The show recently shifted timeslots on ABC, moving to the spot right after Abbott Elementary, one of the network’s big winners, giving it a nice lead-in for a potential ratings boost.

Regarding the show’s final Season 6 episodes and whether they feel like a series or season finale, executive producer and showrunner Bruce Helford told Deadline, “We’ve got a final episode that may be one or the other. We love it.” Stay tuned for more on The Conners Season 6 finale as we approach the episode, and let us know if you hope to see the series back for a seventh season at ABC in the comments section, below.

The Conners, Season 6, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC