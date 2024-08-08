Get ready to meet “the new face of investigation,” with ABC’s new series High Potential.

The new drama follows a single mom, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) with LAPD’s Major Crimes. TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the poster and cast gallery photos, which you can check out below.

High Potential, premiering on Tuesday, September 17 at 10/9c, also stars Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. It’s based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

“Morgan’s incredibly intelligent, but it tortures her,” Olson previously told us. “She also is a wonderful mom who cares so much about her kids. It’s a fun departure from the degenerate characters I’ve played.”

Morgan begins working with the Major Crimes team after while working as the cleaning lady, she knocks over evidence and, while fixing it, begins putting pieces together.

She added, “It’s not like the police department is inadequate. They’re very capable and very talented, but because her brain just works differently, Morgan is able to just spot things that they maybe didn’t see.”

Scroll down to see the cast photos and find out more about the characters.

High Potential, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 17, 10/9c, ABC