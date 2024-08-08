‘High Potential’ First Look: Meet the Cast, Plus Scoop on All the Characters (PHOTOS)

Daniel Sunjata, Kaitlin Olson, and Judy Reyes of 'High Potential'
Disney / Pamela Littky

High Potential

Get ready to meet “the new face of investigation,” with ABC’s new series High Potential.

The new drama follows a single mom, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) with LAPD’s Major Crimes. TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the poster and cast gallery photos, which you can check out below.

High Potential, premiering on Tuesday, September 17 at 10/9c, also stars Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. It’s based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

“Morgan’s incredibly intelligent, but it tortures her,” Olson previously told us. “She also is a wonderful mom who cares so much about her kids. It’s a fun departure from the degenerate characters I’ve played.”

Morgan begins working with the Major Crimes team after while working as the cleaning lady, she knocks over evidence and, while fixing it, begins putting pieces together.

She added, “It’s not like the police department is inadequate. They’re very capable and very talented, but because her brain just works differently, Morgan is able to just spot things that they maybe didn’t see.”

Scroll down to see the cast photos and find out more about the characters.

High Potential, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 17, 10/9c, ABC

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory in 'High Potential'
Disney / Pamela Littky

Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson)

Morgan is a devoted single mother of three and has an innate desire to help people. She is also the smartest person in the room—any room, with an IQ north of 160. She’s classified as a “High Potential Intellectual,” characterized by advanced cognitive abilities, intellectual creativity, and a photographic memory. She has struggled to find a way to apply her unique mind her entire life and finds herself on the edge of an extraordinary life working with the LAPD. What matters to her? She’s finally receiving a steady paycheck.

Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec in 'High Potential'
Disney / Pamela Littky

Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata)

Karadec is a throwback to the era of hard-charging investigators with a solid moral code. He’s LAPD Major Crimes’ lead detective and is described as sharp, measured, and observant. He honors rules and protocol in a way that Morgan finds maddening. But he’ll connect with his new partner as the season unfolds—both want to seek justice for those in need.

Judy Reyes of 'High Potential'
Disney / Pamela Littky

Selena Soto (Judy Reyes)

Soto is Major Crimes’ Lieutenant, and she pushes her detectives harder than maybe she should, expecting excellence on every level. She’s the architect of the Morgan experiment, so she needs it to work: Her job is on the line.

Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester in 'High Potential'
Disney / Pamela Littky

Daphne Forrester (Javicia Leslie)

Daphne is a rising star junior detective in Major Crimes and is not afraid of anything or anyone. She admires Karadec’s investigative acumen and hopes to follow in Lieutenant Soto’s footsteps.

Deniz Akdeniz as Lev
Disney / Pamela Littky

Lev "Oz" Ozdil (Deniz Akdeniz)

Oz became a detective to help the people of LA, and working with the LAPD seemed the most direct, tangible way to do so. He’s a junior detective who is described as a whistle-while-you-work, glass-half-full type of guy—and that can be both his greatest virtue and his worst vice.

Amirah J of 'High Potential'
Disney / Pamela Littky

Ava Gillory (Amirah J)

Ava may seem like the typical, moody teenager with a rebellious streak, but she’s driving through adolescence and trying to find her place in her own family. Morgan uses her work with the LAPD to search for Ava’s estranged father and give her answers.

Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic in 'High Potential'
Disney / Pamela Littky

Elliot Radovic (Matthew Lamb)

Elliot has inherited his mother’s active brain, for better or worse. He’s sweet, quirky, and curious, and school comes easily for Morgan’s second child. Such is not the case for everything else.

Kaitlin Olson on the 'High Potential' poster
Disney

High Potential

Daniel Sunjata

Deniz Akdeniz

Javicia Leslie

Judy Reyes

Kaitlin Olson

