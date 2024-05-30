Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 finale “Burn It Down.”]

Grey’s Anatomy concluded its milestone 20th season with the futures of most characters in limbo. From firings to a possible retirement to the reappearance of a lost love, the ABC medical drama didn’t hold back.

Once the credits start rolling, you’ll probably have just as many questions as us about what’s next for the Grey Sloan doctors. What will be Ellen Pompeo‘s status next season? What does that near-kiss mean for Yasuda (Midori Francis) and Jules (Adelaide Kane)? We’ve rounded up the important questions we need answered in Season 21.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21, Fall 2024, ABC