The LAPD is getting some fresh faces in The Rookie Season 7! ABC released a new video looking back at past seasons of the police drama and even gave fans a glimpse at what’s to come. The new rookies, played by Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher, have to face the formidable Bradford (Eric Winter) on their first day.

“Are these the academy’s finest?” Nolan (Nathan Fillion) asks Bradford in the locker room. Bradford responds, “Negative. These two were scraped from the bottom of the barrel.”

Nolan knows a thing or two (or five) about what it’s like to be a rookie. “Welcome to the crucible, gentlemen. I look forward to learning your names if you survive the week,” Nolan tells the newbies.

Later, Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) asks Nolan why he’s such a “hater.” He quips that it’s in his “job description.” (We also get a glimpse of the petite Juarez easily tossing a man onto the ground.)

Augustine will play Miles, a transfer from Texas. He’s still considered a “rookie” even though he’s a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher will play a new rookie named Seth in his TV debut. The actors will be recurring guest stars in Season 7.

The cast of The Rookie, including Fillion, Winter, Melissa O’Neil, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Jenna Dewan, and Mekia Cox, assembled for the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 27, which was hosted by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook.

The ensemble discussed the show and teased the upcoming seventh season. Winter gave Chenford fans hope for a possible reunion after their breakup last season.

The Rookie is currently in the midst of Season 7 production and will return in 2025. The show will be part of ABC’s midseason lineup as opposed to fall 2024. Despite the wait for Season 7, executive producer Alexi Hawley is totally okay with the midseason plan.

“A lot of it does have to do with the election. Tuesday nights of an election year are heavy preemptions, and everybody wants to protect the shows, which I appreciate,” Hawley previously told TV Insider.

The Rookie, Season 7, 2025, ABC