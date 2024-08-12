Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Say hello to your next Bachelor! Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is far from over, but ABC is already announcing the star of The Bachelor Season 29. Following the August 12 episode, the network named the contestant who will look for love on the flagship series.

Grant Ellis will be the next star of The Bachelor, the show’s second-ever Black lead after Matt James. The 30-year-old is a day trader who lives in Houston, Texas. Before The Bachelorette, Grant played pro basketball overseas. As the next Bachelor, Grant is “eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

After his romantic one-on-one date with Jenn, Grant told the guys that he was falling in love with her. During the August 12 episode, Grant revealed his feelings to Jenn. “I see a future in you,” he told her. Unfortunately, Jenn ultimately didn’t feel the same way. She sent Grant home ahead of the hometown dates.

Grant had been vocal from the beginning about how serious he was about finding true love. “The mission is to get married… Im locked in,” he captioned a recent Instagram post about The Bachelorette. Well, his mission is far from over!

This Bachelor reveal is earlier than most of the previous seasons. Joey Graziadei wasn’t revealed as the star of The Bachelor Season 28 until the live finale event of The Bachelorette Season 20 finale. Similar to Joey, Season 27 star Zach Shallcross was named the new lead during the live finale of The Bachelorette Season 19.

Season 26 star Clayton Echard was announced during Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette during her hometown dates episode. Echard had been eliminated the week prior.

The Bachelor Season 29 will premiere in 2025. ABC has not announced an official premiere date yet. Given this early announcement, filming will likely start soon.

The Bachelor, Season 29, TBA, 2025, ABC and Hulu