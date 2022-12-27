‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Henry Cavill Will Have ‘Heroic Sendoff’

Henry Cavill‘s run as Geralt of Rivia is set to come to an end in the third season of Netflix‘s The Witcher, but showrunner Lauren Hissrich has promised the actor will have a “heroic sendoff.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Cavill was leaving the hit Netflix fantasy series and would be replaced by Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth from Season 4 onward. The recasting came as Cavill confirmed his return as Superman on Black Adam; however, this is no longer happening as Warner Bros Discovery is preparing to restructure the DC universe.

Regardless of all the Superman confusion, Cavill’s final season as Geralt has already been filmed, and Hissrich has promised fans a satisfying conclusion. “Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that,” Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly.

“Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4,” she added. “He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

In a previous statement, Cavill confirmed his exit from the series and welcomed Hemsworth aboard. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4,” he stated.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf,” he continued. “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him; enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Earlier this month, Cavill joined Amazon’s upcoming Warhammer 40,000 as star and executive producer.

The Witcher, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Netflix