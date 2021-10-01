Henry Cavill & Freya Allan Tease ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Union & Demons

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands now.

Henry Cavill and Freya Allan, the actors behind the newly united duo Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri of Cintra, tease what’s in store for The Witcher Season 2.

These two characters have been on a collision course since the beginning, with Geralt avoiding his duty to find the “Child of Surprise” for years and Ciri eventually seeking him out. How will they move forward now?

Henry Cavill: For me, it was important that Geralt let go of his reluctance about his Child of Surprise this season. He has decided to take this particular path, so he will do it to the best of his ability.

Freya Allan: When she sees him, it’s just that sense of relief—here, potentially is her future—and I think there’s an idea of “hopefully, I’ve found my protector,” someone who could potentially guide her in being able to defend herself in that world.

What can you say about Season 2, Episode 1?

Allan: That the entire time we were filming it, I was like, “This is literally just like Beauty and the Beast.” Whatever happens in Episode 1 triggers her main fear that everything around her falls apart, from people being harmed to people dying. And that fear is important for the rest of the season.

Cavill: Without giving away too much, let’s say Ciri has to face some of her own demons, while Geralt faces a monster or two.

How does Geralt feel about being back in the Witchers’ home, Kaer Morhen, this season?

Cavill: It took some getting used to! There are a few more [Witchers] than in the books, so Kaer Morhen was comparatively busy. [Laughs] It was important to us to show the male affection and softness that lives within these mutant slayers of monsters.

And where does Ciri fit in?

Allan: She definitely wants to be a Witcher. However, this is where Geralt and her have a little bit of a knocking of heads because Geralt wants to protect her—and that doesn’t involve her becoming a Witcher.

The Witcher, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, December 17, Netflix