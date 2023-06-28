What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in July 2023
Netflix is keeping things cool this summer as the streamer reveals its July lineup with the arrival of returning favorites and fresh films.
Whether you’re in the market for a movie night or a TV binge, the platform has you covered with new seasons of The Witcher, Sweet Magnolias, and The Lincoln Lawyer as well as the debut of new films like The Out-Laws starring Adam DeVine and more. Plus, if you’re missing the streamer’s fan-favorite Cobra Kai, look no further than the Karate Kid film franchise which arrives in the Netflix library this July alongside popular films like Titanic, Pride and Prejudice, and Bridesmaids.
Below, learn more about the buzziest shows landing on the platform this summer and see the full list of what’s coming and going from the streamer this July.
Available This Month on Netflix:
July TBA
The Dragon Prince: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dream — NETFLIX FILM
Kohrra — NETFLIX SERIES
The Murderer — NETFLIX FILM
July 1
THE DAYS — NETFLIX SERIES
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
July 3
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 4
The King Who Never Was — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — NETFLIX COMEDY
July 5
Back to 15: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
My Happy Marriage — NETFLIX ANIME
WHAM! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 6
Deep Fake Love — NETFLIX SERIES
Gold Brick — NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
The legal drama’s sophomore season finds intrepid L.A. attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) in an unusual spot: on an upswing. “You see a Mickey that starts confident,” says Garcia-Rulfo, referring to Mickey’s winning the big Season 1 case. “He’s at the top of his game.” But you’re only as good as your last verdict, and this season, drawn from Michael Connelly’s 2011 novel The Fifth Witness, Mickey takes on the high-profile murder of a polarizing real estate developer. “There’s a lot of twists in this case,” Garcia-Rulfo says. It also introduces Mickey to chef Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla), whose home and livelihood were threatened by the victim. Keeping Mickey on his toes are his two ex-wives — loyal colleague Lorna Crane (Becki Newton) and tough criminal prosecutor Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell) — not to mention
Mickey’s dramatic mom, Elena (Angélica María). “Mexican mothers are too funny; they treat their [grown-up] children like little kids, Garcia-Rulfo says. “People will like that [relationship].” — Jim Halterman
Wake Up, Carlo! — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 7
Fatal Seduction — NETFLIX SERIES
Hack My Home — NETFLIX SERIES
The Out-Laws — NETFLIX FILM
What is common, ordinary bank manager Owen Browning (Adam DeVine) to do? Days before he is set to marry his dearly beloved (Nina Dobrev), Owen’s branch is robbed by the infamous Ghost Bandits, who Owen begins to suspect are actually his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin). Michael Rooker, Julie Hagerty, Lil Rel Howery, and Richard Kind costar in this new crime comedy that’s perfect for fans of the 2000–10 Meet the Parents film series and the hilarious classic 1979 comedy The In-Laws, starring Peter Falk and Alan Arkin.
Seasons — NETFLIX FILM
July 10
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unknown: Killer Robots — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 11
Nineteen to Twenty — NETFLIX SERIES
July 12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar — NETFLIX FILM
Quarterback — NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 — NETFLIX ANIME
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point — NETFLIX SERIES
July 13
Burn the House Down — NETFLIX SERIES
Devil’s Advocate — NETFLIX SERIES
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Survival of the Thickest — NETFLIX SERIES
July 14
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Bird Box Barcelona — NETFLIX FILM
Five Star Chef — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Tactics 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 15
Country Queen — NETFLIX SERIES
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
July 16
Ride Along
July 17
Unknown: Cave of Bones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 19
The (Almost) Legends — NETFLIX FILM
The Deepest Breath — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 20
Super Team 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mix up the margaritas! It’s time to return to Serenity, South Carolina, and pick up Season 3 where the last go-round of this charming drama left off. The action still concerns besties Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), each of whom has plenty to deal with. So, tune in now to see where things left off with Helen and her marriage proposal, and Dana Sue and her ex Ronnie, and to see whether Maddie entered politics.
July 21
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
The Cloned Tyrone — NETFLIX FILM
July 24
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 25
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts — NETFLIX COMEDY
Sintonia: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 26
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga — NETFLIX ANIME
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 27
Happiness for Beginners — NETFLIX FILM
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Paradise — NETFLIX FILM
Today We’ll Talk About That Day — NETFLIX FILM
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 28
A Perfect Story — NETFLIX SERIES
Captain Fall — NETFLIX SERIES
D.P.: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Hidden Strike
How to Become a Cult Leader — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Tailor: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 29
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 31
BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Leaving This Month:
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Married at First Sight: Season 11
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Popples: Seasons 1-3
Serenity
August: Osage County
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Underworld