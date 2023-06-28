What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in July 2023

Netflix is keeping things cool this summer as the streamer reveals its July lineup with the arrival of returning favorites and fresh films.

Whether you’re in the market for a movie night or a TV binge, the platform has you covered with new seasons of The Witcher, Sweet Magnolias, and The Lincoln Lawyer as well as the debut of new films like The Out-Laws starring Adam DeVine and more. Plus, if you’re missing the streamer’s fan-favorite Cobra Kai, look no further than the Karate Kid film franchise which arrives in the Netflix library this July alongside popular films like Titanic, Pride and Prejudice, and Bridesmaids.

Below, learn more about the buzziest shows landing on the platform this summer and see the full list of what’s coming and going from the streamer this July.

Available This Month on Netflix:

July TBA

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dream — NETFLIX FILM

Kohrra — NETFLIX SERIES

The Murderer — NETFLIX FILM

July 1



THE DAYS — NETFLIX SERIES

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

July 3

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 4

The King Who Never Was — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — NETFLIX COMEDY

July 5

Back to 15: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

My Happy Marriage — NETFLIX ANIME

WHAM! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 6

Deep Fake Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Brick — NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

The legal drama’s sophomore season finds intrepid L.A. attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) in an unusual spot: on an upswing. “You see a Mickey that starts confident,” says Garcia-Rulfo, referring to Mickey’s winning the big Season 1 case. “He’s at the top of his game.” But you’re only as good as your last verdict, and this season, drawn from Michael Connelly’s 2011 novel The Fifth Witness, Mickey takes on the high-profile murder of a polarizing real estate developer. “There’s a lot of twists in this case,” Garcia-Rulfo says. It also introduces Mickey to chef Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla), whose home and livelihood were threatened by the victim. Keeping Mickey on his toes are his two ex-wives — loyal colleague Lorna Crane (Becki Newton) and tough criminal prosecutor Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell) — not to mention

Mickey’s dramatic mom, Elena (Angélica María). “Mexican mothers are too funny; they treat their [grown-up] children like little kids, Garcia-Rulfo says. “People will like that [relationship].” — Jim Halterman

Wake Up, Carlo! — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 7

Fatal Seduction — NETFLIX SERIES

Hack My Home — NETFLIX SERIES

The Out-Laws — NETFLIX FILM

What is common, ordinary bank manager Owen Browning (Adam DeVine) to do? Days before he is set to marry his dearly beloved (Nina Dobrev), Owen’s branch is robbed by the infamous Ghost Bandits, who Owen begins to suspect are actually his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin). Michael Rooker, Julie Hagerty, Lil Rel Howery, and Richard Kind costar in this new crime comedy that’s perfect for fans of the 2000–10 Meet the Parents film series and the hilarious classic 1979 comedy The In-Laws, starring Peter Falk and Alan Arkin.

Seasons — NETFLIX FILM

July 10

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unknown: Killer Robots — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty — NETFLIX SERIES

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar — NETFLIX FILM

Quarterback — NETFLIX SERIES

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 — NETFLIX ANIME

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point — NETFLIX SERIES

July 13

Burn the House Down — NETFLIX SERIES

Devil’s Advocate — NETFLIX SERIES

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Survival of the Thickest — NETFLIX SERIES

July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Bird Box Barcelona — NETFLIX FILM

Five Star Chef — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Tactics 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 15

Country Queen — NETFLIX SERIES

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

July 16

Ride Along

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 19

The (Almost) Legends — NETFLIX FILM

The Deepest Breath — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 20

Super Team 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mix up the margaritas! It’s time to return to Serenity, South Carolina, and pick up Season 3 where the last go-round of this charming drama left off. The action still concerns besties Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), each of whom has plenty to deal with. So, tune in now to see where things left off with Helen and her marriage proposal, and Dana Sue and her ex Ronnie, and to see whether Maddie entered politics.

July 21

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

The Cloned Tyrone — NETFLIX FILM

July 24

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts — NETFLIX COMEDY

Sintonia: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga — NETFLIX ANIME

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 27

Happiness for Beginners — NETFLIX FILM

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Paradise — NETFLIX FILM

Today We’ll Talk About That Day — NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 28

A Perfect Story — NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Fall — NETFLIX SERIES

D.P.: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Tailor: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 29

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31

BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Leaving This Month:

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Married at First Sight: Season 11

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Popples: Seasons 1-3

Serenity

August: Osage County

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Underworld