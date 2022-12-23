‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Cast Teases the Chaos to Come on the Prequel Series (VIDEO)

The Witcher is a crazy place these days. Between star Henry Cavill‘s departure from the Netflix fantasy to lead a new Superman film — only for it to be abruptly canned — and Liam Hemsworth’s subsequent casting, there is almost as much intrigue off-camera as there is in the novels of author Andrzej Sapkowski and popular video games on which they’re based.

Now, we have a new entry into the universe established in the last three seasons of The Witcher and it is equally chaotic, enigmatic, and twisty, at least on screen. The prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin is set in an elven world 1,200 years earlier and “will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Starring Minnie Driver, Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, and Joey Batey, reprising his Witcher role of Jaskier, the action kicks off when Driver’s mysterious, shape-shifting Seanchai recruits Batey’s bard to sing a story back into existence. And from there, it’s on.

And as you can tell from our chat with the ensemble above, the action and unexpected twists packed into the series opener are just the beginning. Watch the full interview above and be sure to check out the latest fantasy series this Christmas!

The Witcher: Blood Origin, 4-Part Special Event Premiere, Sunday, December 25, Netflix