The Witcher will end Geralt’s story with Season 5, Netflix announced Thursday, April 18. The Season 5 renewal was announced in tandem with the announcement that Season 4 has officially begun production with Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix shared photos from the first Season 4 table read showing Hemsworth with his new co-stars, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey, as well as a shot of fellow new addition Laurence Fishburne. See the video of the cast convening for the reading below.

It’s official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that’s not all, we’re already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024

Seasons 4 and 5 will film back-to-back and will be the final chapter in Geralt’s story. Seasons 4 and 5 will adapt the remaining of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake, which Netflix says will “offer an epic and satisfying conclusion to Netflix’s hit fantasy drama.”

Here’s The Witcher Season 4 logline: “After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out Season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.”

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich expressed her excitement to adapt the remaining books.

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

Most of the Season 3 cast will return for the fourth installment, Netflix confirms.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, The Witcher Season 4 cast features Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Meng’er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Danny Woodburn (Zoltan), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), James Purefoy (Skellen), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Connor Crawford (Asse), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), and Safiyya Ingar (Keira).

The Witcher Season 4 will consist of eight episodes, with a premiere date to be announced at a later time. See The Witcher cast bond at the Season 4 table read in the gallery below.

The Witcher, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix