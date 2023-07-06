Fans Slam ‘The Witcher’ for ‘Disrespectful’ Henry Cavill Ad

Toss a coin to your (new) witcher. Fans of The Witcher are scolding Netflix for what they call a “disrespectful” ad promoting Henry Cavill‘s last season as Geralt of Rivia. They see it as a slight to Liam Hemsworth, who will be taking over as the titular character in Season 4, and interpret the ad as a sign of low viewership for Season 3, the first five episodes of which are streaming now.

Cavill announced he was leaving The Witcher in October 2022 without revealing the reason for his departure. Judging by his and Hemsworth’s statements regarding the casting changeup, the exit at least seems amicable. But a December statement from showrunner Lauren Hissrich implied Cavill’s decision to leave was revealed to them after Season 3 wrapped and came as a shock to the creative team (more on that below).

Given Cavill’s performance as Geralt is so beloved by fans of the franchise, it’s a shocking change no one saw coming. In the time since the announcement, there has been some confusion as to when Cavill will last appear as Geralt. Netflix aimed to put the confusion at bay with a new ad strewn across city buildings.

“Yes, he’s still Geralt in Season 3,” the ad reads along with the show title and Netflix symbol. “Just in case you need a reminder,” The Witcher‘s Twitter account posted alongside the photos on July 3. Some fans are none too pleased.

Just in case you need a reminder. pic.twitter.com/bvV0hYjymU — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 3, 2023

“I can’t believe this is real, holy s**t,” one reaction reads, adding, “This is absolutely throwing Liam Hemsworth straight under a bus.”

“This just shows ZERO respect to Liam Hemsworth,” says another. “Absolutely s**tting on him. Absolutely tone-deaf stuff.”

“Hemsworth should quit this is so disrespectful,” one user tweeted, as another said, “Do you have to make this any more awkward for Liam Hemsworth.”

Another Twitter user said, “If i was Liam Hemsworth and I saw this I would cry so bad.”

I can’t believe this is real, holy shit A) this has to mean initial watch numbers are bad

B) this is absolutely throwing Liam Hemsworth straight under a bus https://t.co/bIMRwbDrJg — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 4, 2023

This just shows ZERO respect to Liam Hemsworth. Absolutely shitting on him. Absolutely tone deaf stuff. — Miikori (@Miikori) July 4, 2023

Do you have to make this any more awkward for Liam Hemsworth. https://t.co/LEFpyS4IdV — Dan (@GolazoDan) July 5, 2023

if i was Liam Hemsworth and i saw this i would cry so bad https://t.co/VjEAzzeK6Y — LeBluesky Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) July 6, 2023

In other responses, avid fans of The Witcher books and games brought up the speculation that Cavill left the series because the plot was straying too far from the source material. In their tweets, they say the ad campaign is a sign that the show will not succeed without the Man of Steel alum and that the series should try to get him back into the role.

Hissrich said in December that Cavill’s Geralt will have a “heroic sendoff,” though they didn’t know the Season 3 finale would be his last episode when writing and filming it.

“Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

In a joint interview with Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Joey Batey (Jaskier), Allan told Insider the cast didn’t learn of Cavill’s exit until “quite a few months after” Season 3 wrapped filming.

“We just wrapped a season like any other season and I think we were all exhausted,” she said. “We’ve all put in so much hard work and really kept as a team throughout the whole process, so it was nice lasting memories. But we found out quite after so it wasn’t really like we knew at the time.” She said Hissrich informed the cast of his departure, not Cavill himself.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in his October announcement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” said Hemsworth. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 dropped on June 29 on Netflix. The final three episodes, Cavill’s last stand as Geralt, come out later this month.

The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 1, Available now, Netflix