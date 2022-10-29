Toss a coin to your new Witcher. Netflix is giving The Witcher fans something to cheer about as the streamer renews the fantasy drama for a fourth season, but change is on the horizon as Henry Cavill will pass on Geralt of Rivia’s sword to Liam Hemsworth.

Yes, Hemsworth will take up the mantle originated onscreen by Cavill. While Season 3 has yet to air, Netflix is giving fans plenty of time to adjust to the shift between Cavill and Hemsworth by announcing the casting so early. Along with unveiling the renewal news, Netflix shared statements from both stars acknowledging the announcement.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” said Cavill. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth also chimed in on the announcement, sharing in a statement, “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series debuted in 2019 and follows monster-hunter Geralt as he travels the Continent fighting anything and everything that goes bump in the night. Along the way, he forms an unlikely family with sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Cintran princess Ciri (Freya Allan). Together they evade the mages, monarchs, and monsters who hope to capture Ciri.

While Hemsworth may be taking up the role of Geralt for the first time in Season 4, he’s no stranger to popular franchises as he previously starred in the blockbuster Hunger Games films as Gale Hawthorne. His other credits include titles like The Last Song, Independence Day: Resurgence, and the upcoming Poker Face.

Although it may be a while before viewers see Hemsworth’s Geralt, they can look forward to the arrival of The Witcher spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin which drops December 25, as well as the arrival of spinoff The Wicher Season 3 in 2023. What do you think of the casting change? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section, below.

