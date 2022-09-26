First Photo & Info on Minnie Driver’s Character in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Minnie Driver is joining The Witcher: Blood Origin and Netflix is now sharing details and a first look at her mystical-sounding character.

The announcement was made during Netflix’s TUDUM global fan event. Creator Declan De Barra told TUDUM that Driver’s character plays a Seanchaí, a shapeshifting storyteller that can travel between worlds and times. She’s essentially a collector of stories that are forgotten. She believes this story needs to be told again in the modern Witcher world for progress to be made in the future.

I joined a Universe… @witchernetflix #BloodOrigin Seanchaí :

(Shan-a-khee), a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and worlds.Very few of her kind remain. She brings long forgotten stories back to life when a world needs them most.🧝‍♀️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/pRoJHWONzu — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) September 25, 2022

Driver was nominated for an Oscar for her breakout role in 1997’s Good Will Hunting and was recently seen in the HBO Max series Starstruck and Prime Video’s Cinderella with Camila Cabello.

Joining the cast of The Witcher spinoff are Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji) who will be playing nomadic musician Éile, Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) who will play the warrior Fjall, and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) will play sword-elf Scían, who is said to be “aloof but elevated.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin follows “the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin, Limited Series Premiere, Sunday, December 25, Netflix