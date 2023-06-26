Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of June 26-July 2.

With The Witcher Season 3 (June 29 on Netflix) Henry Cavill‘s last, of course Volume 1 tops our list this week. Can Geralt protect Ciri (Freya Allan) against the monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent who want to capture her? Also back, for its fourth and final season, is Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (June 30 on Prime Video), with the titular character (played by John Krasinski) the new CIA Acting Deputy Director dealing with unearthing internal corruption and uncovering suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country.

Also streaming this week is Hijack (June 28 on Apple TV+), starring Idris Elba as a corporate negotiator who tries to use his professional skills when a flight is hijacked during a seven-hour journey from Dubai to London. And it’s time for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (#5 last week) episode (June 29 on Paramount+) Paul Wesley previously teased for us about La’an (Christina Chong) and a different timeline’s Kirk.

It’s all-reality on ABC on June 26. First up, Charity Lawson‘s journey to find love begins on The Bachelorette. Then, brothers Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas return to host Claim to Fame, in which family members of celebrities try to keep their identities secret while figuring out everyone else’s.

Also returning to the list from last week are And Just Like That… (was #2), Secret Invasion (was #3), Outlander (was #4), The Other Two (was #7), The Idol (was #9), The Righteous Gemstones (was #16), The Walking Dead: Dead City (was #18), and America’s Got Talent (was #20).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?