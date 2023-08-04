‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Cast Reveals Their Favorite Filming Locations (VIDEO)

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

With The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 now out, fans know how Henry Cavill‘s last appearance as Geralt of Rivia was staged. In the video above, we’re looking back at the full season with The Witcher stars as they shared their favorite sets and filming locations for the Netflix fantasy series’ third installment.

For MyAnna Buring (who plays Tissaia), the answer was simple. “Aretuza sets are always my favorite, always,” she declared. “I mean, they’re usually where I hang out. But I have to say, in this season, oh boy, Slovenia.”

“Slovenia was incredible,” added Therica Wilson Read, who plays Sabrina. “Absolutely wild,” Buring echoed, noting that there was “one particular [castle] set” that stood out in her memory.

Joey Batey (Jaskier), Freya Allan (Cirilla), and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) shared next, but they didn’t see eye to eye on one particular location.

“We all loved Wales, didn’t we?” Batey asked his co-stars. While Chalotra agreed, Allan wanted to be excluded from that narrative. She did, however, enjoy filming in Morocco, though she admitted it got “pretty hot.” Buring and Read explained that Wales was a stunning place to shoot thanks to its lush landscapes. Tune in above to hear a sweet story of their time in the country.

Outlander alum Graham McTavish‘s (Dijkstra) favorite set was the ballroom set in which the conclave ball takes place. For Cassie Clare (Phillippa), there was a “sheltered energy” to Phillippa’s bedroom that she loved, and Hugh Skinner (Radovid) enjoyed filming outside any chance he could get.

Learn more about The Witcher Season 3 sets and filming locations above, and be sure to catch Cavill’s final stand as Geralt in Season 3 Volume 2, streaming now.

