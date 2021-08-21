‘The Witcher’ Boss Calls ‘Nightmare of the Wolf’ Prequel the ‘Perfect Setup for Season 2’

Are you ready to learn even more about the world of Netflix’s The Witcher before the hit fantasy returns for Season 2 in December? Well, if you aren’t prepared to dive into Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s seven Witcher books (or perhaps you’ve already devoured them), might we suggest the streamer’s new animated prequel film, Nightmare of the Wolf?

Hardcore fans of the Henry Cavill-led saga won’t want to skip this monster-filled tale, debuting Monday, August 23, which follows a younger version of Geralt of Rivia’s (Cavill) heroic mentor Vesemir (voiced by Sanditon‘s Theo James), as he abandons a life of poverty for that of a Witcher, and becomes a monster slayer-for-coin. His past catches up to him, however, when a dangerous new foe rises up. And while Cavill won’t be lending his gruff voice for this project (Vesemir’s origin story takes place long before Geralt’s beginnings), you can expect some other familiar cast members lending their vocal cords, like The Alienist‘s Lara Pulver as sorceress Tetra Gilcrest, Outlander vet Graham McTavish as warrior Deglan, and Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) as noblewoman and Witcher supporter, Lady Zerbst.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teases that Nightmare is a great lead-in for superfans of the drama, who are eagerly awaiting the sophomore season. “To me, it’s the perfect setup for Season 2, because it goes back in and defines who Vesemir was, and who Vesemir’s father figure was, and who Vesemir eventually will be to Geralt,” she explains.

The Witcher Season 2 will introduce an aged Vesemir, played by Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia, who Geralt and his Child of Surprise Ciri (Freya Allan) encounter when they arrive at the protected home of the Witchers, Kaer Morhen (a location that is also given an animated first look in this film as the prequel dives into the much-discussed Battle of Kaer Morhen). “The anime carries a huge emotional weight for [The Witcher Season 2],” adds Schmidt Hissrich. “We’re setting up a three-generation story that will inform all of the characters when we [re-]introduce them as a new three-generations story in this [upcoming] season.”

Basically, get ready to meet the family!

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Series Premiere, Monday, August 23, Netflix