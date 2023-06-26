Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan are showcased as their own tight-knit family in the latest trailer for The Witcher Season 3 – Volume 1, which is slated to be the final season featuring Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

In the footage above, we see Geralt feeling more ‘real fear” than he ever has before now that his family with Cici (Allan) and Yennifer (Chalotra) is being threatened. “The dangers we’ve seen foretell an even menacing future,” he monologues while holding Ciri.

At the start of the trailer, Geralt says Neutrality will certainly help in keeping you alive, but Jaskier (Joey Batey) responds that it also has its consequences, especially when it centers on Ciri.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” according to Netflix. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

The Witcher also stars Myanna Buring as Tissaia, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Tom Canton as Filavandrel.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich returns as showrunner and executive producer, while Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere, and Bola Ogun are on directing duties. Steve Gaub, Matt O’Toole, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Tomek Baginski, Jarek Sawko, Jason Brown, and Sean Daniel also serve as exec producers. Tera Vale Ragan, Veselin Karadjov, and Sasha Harris produce.

Volume 1 of Season 3 will include episodes 1-5 and will be released globally on June 29, and Volume 2 will include episodes 6-8, released July 27.

The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 1, Thursday, June 29, Netflix

The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 2, Thursday, July 27, Netflix