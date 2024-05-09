The Witcher star Freya Allan is urging fans to give Liam Hemsworth a chance as he takes over from Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia for the fourth season of the Netflix fantasy drama.

Hemsworth was announced as Cavill’s replacement in October 2022, and the recasting was met with mixed reactions. Some of the more hardcore fans weren’t happy with the change, especially after the awkward way Cavill left the series, with creative differences reported to be the driving issue. Cavill is a self-confessed fan of The Witcher book and video game series.

In a recent interview with Collider, Allan, who plays Princess Cirilla of Cintra (aka Ciri), said she hopes viewers will go easy on Hemsworth as he steps into Cavill’s shoes.

“I don’t want to speak for [Hemsworth], but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart,” Allan shared. “He’s been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role.”

She continued, “But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?”

Season 4 began production in April, and, according to the official synopsis, it will take place “after the shocking, Continent-altering events that closed out season three” and will follow “Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, as they traverse the war-ravaged Continent and face its many demons apart from each other.”

“If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again,” the logline concludes.

Last year, The Witcher producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski said the transition from Cavill to Hemsworth would be “flawless.”

“Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it’s also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five,” Baginski told Yahoo regarding the shift from Cavill to Hemsworth.

“It’s very lore accurate. It’s very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless,” he added.

Gaub also touched on Cavill’s final scenes, noting, “I think he left with his head held high and passing the reins as many franchises end up doing, passing a title character from one actor to another, and we’re going to be in great hands with Liam.”

In April, Netflix announced that The Witcher would end after Season 5.