Get ready for a summer of medieval fantasy action as The Witcher is returning for its third season this June, as Henry Cavill rides for one last time as Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix confirmed today (April 25) that the hit fantasy drama will return on Thursday, June 29, with Season 3 Volume 1, which will include episodes 1-5. Then, less than a month later, Volume 2 will premiere episodes 6-8 on Thursday, July 27.

In anticipation of the new season, the streamer released the first trailer, which sees Geral, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allen) battling more dark magic and ominous villains. “Now, for the first time, I understand real fear,” Geralt says in the teaser.

Season 3 will see Geralt taking Ciri into hiding as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her for her powerful Elder Blood. Meanwhile, Yennefer is entrusted with Ciri’s magical training and leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, hoping to uncover more about the princess’ untapped powers.

However, what the trio finds at Aretuza is a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line… or risk losing each other forever.

The third season marks Cavill’s last time in the role, as Liam Hemsworth is set to take over as Geralt from Season 4 onwards. It’s unknown at this time whether Season 3 will address this transition, but it was previously reported that Cavill will have a “heroic sendoff.”

In addition to Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan, The Witcher stars Joey Batey as Jaskier, Myanna Buring as Tissaia, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Tom Canton as Filavandrel.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich returns as showrunner and executive producer, while Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere, and Bola Ogun are on directing duties. Steve Gaub, Matt O’Toole, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Tomek Baginski, Jarek Sawko, Jason Brown, and Sean Daniel also serve as exec producers. Tera Vale Ragan, Veselin Karadjov, and Sasha Harris produce.

The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 1, Thursday, June 29, Netflix

The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 2, Thursday, July 27, Netflix