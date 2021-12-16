‘The Witcher’ Cast Teases ‘Higher Stakes’ in a Darker Season 2 (VIDEO)

Netflix’s fantasy adaptation The Witcher is back, and from the sounds of it, the monster-hunting saga laced with political plotlines is even darker than ever.

And though Henry Cavill still leads as the drama’s title character, Geralt of Rivia, a mutant who slays beasts for coin, his castmates truly shine as well in the sophomore season, which dives even deeper into the rich characters, originally from the mind of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. We spoke with Witcher stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey and Mimi M. Khayisa ahead of the latest installment about what’s to come.

For starters, Ciri, Cintra’s former princess, now a ward of Geralt’s as his “Child of Surprise,” is learning how to truly fight this year. Allan couldn’t be more excited to have a sword, as Ciri and Geralt travel to Kaer Morhen, the mountainous den of the Witchers for her to train. Did Cavill have any advice to give? “Just watching Henry is an inspiration,” Allan says of learning to battle on set. “You learn from watching him do his own fight scenes more so than him actually telling me [how to do them].”

Meanwhile, powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Chalotra) survived the Battle of Sodden Hill — and was instrumental in the survival of many others. Geralt, however, her onetime love, believes Yennefer to be dead. Her journey will be a long and difficult one this year. “It’s a lot darker this season, I think,” Chalotra says. “The tone of it, the stakes are higher and we’ve really gone there with the characters.”

Khayisa, who plays fellow surviving sorceress Fringilla Vigo, agrees, adding: “It feels like everyone’s been stripped of something this season and now they’re trying to navigate where they stand with themselves.”

Fans might be most curious though for the fate of Geralt’s ex-pal, bard Jaskier (Batey). The two had a challenging split last season, and we still don’t know what the “Toss a Coin” singer has been up to, aside from sporting a bizarre new fit. “There’s a newfound bravery in Jaskier,” Batey teases. “He’s doing his best to try and change the world for the better.”

Check out the full video interview above for more on The Witcher Season 2.