‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer: Is Geralt of Rivia Facing the End of Days? (VIDEO)

The world is acting strange in The Witcher Season 2 — the North and South at war, monsters roaming instead of hibernating — but in the newly-released trailer, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) doesn’t seem that concerned it could be a sign of the end of days. “I’ve lived through three supposed end of days,” he says. “It’s all horses**t.”

And with those monsters roaming free, there will be plenty for him — and others — to fight. That includes Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan), if she has it her way. “It’s my home,” she says. “My fight.”

Watch the trailer below for a look at what’s to come in Season 2 — and you won’t want to miss the clip at the end to see who Geralt goes to for help.

The trailer for the new season (premiering on Friday, December 17) was unveiled by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, cast members Joey Batey (Jaskier) and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), production designer Andrew Laws, and costume designer Lucinda Wright as part of the show’s panel at the Lucca Comics & Games Convention in Italy. They also dropped the new key art, which you can check out below. The tagline reads “Destiny is a beast.”

When the new season picks up, Geralt is convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, and so he brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows: his childhood home, Kaer Morhen. The kings, elves, humans, and demons of the Continent may be focused on supremacy outside its walls, but Geralt’s focus is elsewhere. He’s busy protecting the girl from something much more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Speaking of wanting to protect her, Ciri “definitely wants to be a Witcher,” Allan told us. “However, this is where Geralt and her have a little bit of a knocking of heads because Geralt wants to protect her—and that doesn’t involve her becoming a Witcher.”

The Witcher, Season 2, Friday, December 17, Netflix