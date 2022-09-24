‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date, Casting Coup

Forget about Christmas: Fans of The Witcher have a different reason to look forward to December 25. That’s the day The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on Netflix.

The streaming service announced the Witcher spinoff’s premiere date today, Saturday, September 24, as part of its TUDUM global fan event.

Plus, Netflix released teaser art for Blood Origin, depicting two characters crossing weapons — not in combat but in solidarity, seemingly.

And not only that, but Oscar-nominated actress Minnie Driver joined TUDUM to announce that she has joined the cast of Blood Origin. “I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but what I can tell you is that my character is pivotal in connecting Blood Origin’s past with The Witcher’s future,” Driver said.

“Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time — one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them,” Netflix says in a logline for the limited series.

And in a synopsis, Netflix says Blood Origin follows “the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Netflix announced the prequel series more than two years ago, touting that Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner and The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski will be a creative consultant.

Since then, we’ve learned that Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) will play the warrior Fjall, Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji) will play nomadic musician Éile, and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) will play sword-elf Scían. (From the looks of previously-released promotional photos, it looks like the teaser art depicts Fjall’s axe crossing with Éile’s sword.)

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event kicked off at 1 pm ET today, broadcasting to Netflix’s global fans across its channels on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook — and featuring more than 200 Netflix stars sharing exclusive trailers, clips, and announcements from more than 120 Netflix series, films, specials, and games.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, Limited Series Premiere, Sunday, December 25, Netflix