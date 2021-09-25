Netflix Drops 2 Teasers for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, Announces Season 3 (VIDEO)

We’re less than two months away from The Witcher’s Season 2 return, so it won’t be long before we catch up with monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), and Cintra princess Ciri (Freya Allen) quarter-elf sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).

But Netflix is helping tide us over until the new season with two new teasers of the upcoming chapter, both of which premiered during the streaming giant’s TUDUM presentation on Saturday, September 25.

And that’s not all: Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich announced during the TUDUM presentation that the show would return for a third season.

In one clip, a tusked character named Nivellen asks Geralt if he has told “the girl” the truth: That witchers turn children into monsters who hunt other witches.

In the other clip, Geralt wakes Ciri to tell her to “move, now” to avoid a bruxa, a vampiric monster, in the house.

Just afterward, fans got a glimpse of prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, with showrunner Declan de Barra showing off the soundstages where the crew is constructing the underwater locations of the Blood Origin world. And de Barra showed off the exterior filming locations in Iceland.

Saturday’s sneak peeks come a month after Netflix released The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated prequel movie that shows the origins of Geralt’s heroic mentor Vesemir (voiced by Sanditon‘s Theo James).

“To me, it’s the perfect setup for Season 2, because it goes back in and defines who Vesemir was, and who Vesemir’s father figure was, and who Vesemir eventually will be to Geralt,” Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said ahead of the film’s release.

In Season 2, Gerald and Ciri will cross paths with a much older Vesemir, this time played by Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia.

“The [Nightmare of the Wolf] anime carries a huge emotional weight for [The Witcher Season 2],” Schmidt Hissrich added. “We’re setting up a three-generation story that will inform all of the characters when we [re-]introduce them as a new three-generations story in this [upcoming] season.”

For Netflix’s 2021 TUDUM event—billed as a “global fan event” and named after its intro sound effect—the streaming giant assembled more than 100 stars to introduce trailers, clips, and announcements for more than 100 series, films and specials. The event kicked off at noon/11a Central today, Saturday, September 25, and is streaming on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Witcher, Season 2, Friday, December 17, Netflix