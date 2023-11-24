‘The Witcher’ Author Says Netflix ‘Never Listened’ to His Suggestions

Netflix‘s The Witcher has always had a somewhat contentious relationship with its fans, particularly those familiar with the original books by Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski, on which the video game and TV series is based.

Over the three seasons, some viewers have criticized the show for straying from the source material, especially in the most recent third season. Many believe this is why the show’s lead star, Henry Cavill, who played Geralt of Rivia, decided to exit the series after Season 4; Liam Hemsworth will take over the role for Season 4.

Cavill himself never confirmed his reasons for leaving, but he is a self-confessed super-fan of The Witcher books and video games. In a 2021 interview with Philstar Global, the actor said of his role in The Witcher, “It’s important for me to have the character be three-dimensional.”

“And it’s tricky to do, as I was saying earlier, because there’s a certain vision, and there’s a certain set storyline and plot,” he continued. “And so, it was about me trying to find Geralt’s place within that. All of my asks and requests were along the lines of just being faithful to the source material.”

As for Sapkowski, he spoke about his relationship with Netflix at the Vienna Comic-Con last week. When asked if he’d ever given the streamer any feedback, he laughed and replied, “Maybe, I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me.”

“But it’s normal,” he added before impersonating a Netflix executive saying, “Who’s this? It’s a writer, it’s nobody.”

Sapkowski’s statement about the execs not listening to his suggestions echoes previous comments from Beau DeMayo, a writer who worked on The Witcher‘s first two seasons.

“I’ve been on a show — namely Witcher — where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material),” DeMayo shared in a 2022 Instagram Q&A. “It’s a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you’re allowed to add to its legacy.”

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich later shot down DeMayo’s comments, replying, “I’ve never mocked the books. The books are my entire livelihood. I have a great relationship with Mr. Sapkowski, and writers rooms are sacred and safe and — more than anything — supportive spaces. Don’t believe everything you read.”

The Witcher, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Netflix