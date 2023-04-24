‘The Witcher:’ First Look at Henry Cavill’s Final Season

Although it has already been announced that Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia and Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the character in his stead, there’s still a third season of The Witcher starring Cavill. In a first-look image released by Netflix, we see Henry alongside Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, shielding Freya Allan’s Ciri.

The latter looks terrified as the adults protect her in an embrace. Geralt looks shaken, and Yennefer looks worried. The image comes from the show’s official Twitter account with a comment suggesting the trailer for the third season will follow on April 25.

Although the poster showcases Cavill, it is unknown how the series will handle the transition between characters for the role of Geralt. Hemsworth is due to portray the character from Season 4 onwards, but it is unknown if his appearance will be touched on or addressed as magic or if it will be overlooked. However, it has been confirmed by several reports that Cavill will have a “heroic sendoff” and that the third season may be split into two halves.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, in a previous statement to Entertainment Weekly, said, “Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that.”

When asked about the possibility of the series airing in two parts in order to help make the wait for the third season shorter, she told Collider: “We haven’t discussed that yet, but at this point, I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn’t rule it out. I do think that, obviously, we don’t put anything out that we’re not incredibly proud of. So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it’ll be interesting. Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months or so, until Witcher Season 3 comes out. So God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we’ll see what happens.”

