As part of Netflix‘s Tudum event, Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey debuted a new clip from The Witcher Season 3, the first part of which premieres on June 29. It showcases the cast in action against a band of enemies led by a magic user on their way to capture Ciri (Allan).



In the footage (which you can watch above), we see Ciri getting cornered by a group of enemies and engaging in physical combat until Yennifer (Chalotra) has to interfere with her magical ability. She redirects a fireball thrown at her just before Geralt (Cavill) arrives and begins his rampage.

While Ciri is briefly taken hostage, she escapes before the magical captor conjures a portal to escape. However, Yennifer is able to keep it open as Geralt gives chase and breaks the magic user’s hands, making him unable to conjure spells.

The clip then ends with a single take of action from Geralt, where he uses his physical ability alongside his Witcher magic to cut through the surrounding enemies.

The Witcher also stars Myanna Buring as Tissaia, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Tom Canton as Filavandrel.

As fans know, this season will mark the end of Cavill’s run as Geralt, as Liam Hemsworth is expected to take over the role in later seasons.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich returns as showrunner and executive producer, while Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere, and Bola Ogun are on directing duties. Steve Gaub, Matt O’Toole, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Tomek Baginski, Jarek Sawko, Jason Brown, and Sean Daniel also serve as exec producers. Tera Vale Ragan, Veselin Karadjov, and Sasha Harris produce.

Volume 1 of Season 3 will include Episodes 1-5 and will be released globally on June 29, and Volume 2 will include Episodes 6-8, dropping on July 27.

The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 1, Thursday, June 29, Netflix

The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 2, Thursday, July 27, Netflix