‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Casts Laurence Fishburne as Fan-Favorite Book Character Regis

Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast of The Witcher Season 4. He joins Liam Hemsworth, who takes over the lead role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill in the fourth season, as a new addition to the Netflix fantasy series.

Fishburne will play a character from The Witcher books called Regis, Netflix announced on Friday, January 12. Regis is described as “a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey.”

“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher,” Fishburne told Netflix’s Tudum. Fishburne was last seen in John Wick: Chapter 4 and has starred in shows such as Black-ish, Hannibal, and CSI. Some of the 62-year-old star’s most famous roles are in films like The Matrix movies, What’s Love Got to Do With It, Apocalypse Now, Boyz n the Hood, and more.

Regis is a fan-favorite book and Witcher game character who is first introduced in Baptism of Fire, the third novel in The Witcher saga by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

News from The Continent! Laurence Fishburne will be joining The Witcher family as Regis, a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past. pic.twitter.com/0xzYe2G7On — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 12, 2024

Here’s the logline for The Witcher Season 4, which references the book in which Regis makes his first appearance:

“After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out Season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer [Anya Chalotra], and Ciri [Freya Allan] who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.”

The conflict of Season 3’s finale not only changes the Continent, but also Geralt. In Season 4, viewers will see Geralt realize that political neutrality is no longer an option for him. He will pick his side, and “his side is Ciri and Yen,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Tudum in April.

“He will do anything [for them],” she continued, explaining what lengths Geralt will go to to be reunited with his family. “He will get involved in anything he has to get into in order to make that happen.”

Jaskier (Joey Batey) and Milva (Meng’er Zhang) will join Geralt on his search in Season 4. “This is the beginning of what fans [of the books] will know as the Hanza. It’s the group traveling with Geralt for the rest of the books. This becomes his newfound family,” Schmidt Hissrich said. “He begins to realize that he needs help to get Yennefer and Ciri back, and when you need to help, you actually have to give of yourself as well. So, we start to watch the Hanza build and start to see that there are some amazing emotional connections to come there as well.”

Production on The Witcher Season 4 begins this spring.

