‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Casts Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, and Dylan Moran

Netflix continues to expand the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, which has now added Lenny Henry (Lord of the Rings Series), Mirren Mack (The Nest), Nathaniel Curtis (It’s A Sin) and Dylan Moran (Black Books) to its ranks.

Veteran British comedian and actor Henry is set to play a character named Balor in the six-episode series, which is a spinoff prequel to popular fantasy drama The Witcher. Mack, meanwhile, will play Merwyn, Curtis stars as Brían, and Irish comedian and writer Moran will take on the role of Uthrok One-Nut. The series is currently filming in the UK.

Also joining the show are Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) as Eredin, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril, and newcomers Amy Murray and Lizzie Annis as Fenrik and Zacaré.

The new additions join the previously announced leads, Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) as king-protecting warrior Fjall, Sophia Brown (Marcella) as warrior-turned-singer Éile, and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) as sword-elve Scían.

Blood Origin is set 1200 years before The Witcher and tells the story of the creation of the first Witcher and the events that lead to the “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of men, monsters, and elves merged into one.

Showrunner Declan de Barra serves as executive producer alongside Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Tomek Baginski, and Jarek Sawko. Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) and Vicky Jewson (Close) will share directing duties. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of The Witcher book series, is on board as a creative consultant.

Meanwhile, the second season of The Witcher starring Henry Cavill is set to premiere on Netflix on December 17. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated follow-up was recently released.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, TBA, Netflix

The Witcher, Season 2, December 17, Netflix